*Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the local sheriff regarding the placement of the signs.



BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – With election season well underway some area campaigns seeing issues with their political signs.

Volunteers for the Castelli campaign telling NEWS10 they reported one of their signs being vandalized and stolen in Broadalbin. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino telling NEWS10 the sign was placed on a right of way that is in fact private property. As a result the owners of the property took it down, as is their right. Giardino says the signs were not destroyed and is working to get them returned to the campaign volunteers. In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff noted issues with campaign signs have been on the rise on all levels and offered some key reminders about political signage etiquette.

Issues with campaign signs have been a problem for incumbent Elise Stefanik as well. The representative’s team said they have lost thousands of dollars to vandalism and have reported it to local police agencies. In a statement from her campaign, they said “in terms of a number of damages collectively, nearly $10,000 worth of stolen, ripped apart or defaced signs.”

In regards to alleged campaign sign vandalism, Castelli’s team put the following statement on Twitter”

“It’s not only wrong, it’s illegal. Leave everyone’s signs alone and make your voices heard through your votes, not criminal vandalism.”

Defacing political signs is a crime in New York. Now we have reached out to local authors to verify the damage and thefts and have yet to hear back.