Vermont man dies of injuries from crash

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An Arlington man has died of injuries he sustained in an automobile crash last week, Vermont State Police said.

Police said Monday that they were informed that Scott Sibley, 49, died at the Albany Medical Center in New York.

Sibley’s car had gone off the road and struck a tree on Thursday night in Arlington, police said. He was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by the Arlington Fire Department. Sibley was later taken to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and then airlifted to the Albany Medical Center in New York in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.