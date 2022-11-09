ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York’s 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning.

“To my family and friends, committee members, Team Walsh, and you, the voters in the 112th Assembly District, THANK YOU for your continued support,” Walsh said on Facebook. “It is an honor to be your voice in the Assembly and I look forward to returning to Albany in January.”

The 112th Assembly District includes parts of Saratoga, Schenectady, and Fulton counties.

In her campaign, Walsh named the economy as her top priority. She mentioned that one major focus is controlling state spending.

McAdoo, who has his own telecom company, warned against big tech in his campaign. He said major technology companies have a stronghold on business and society.

In conceding the race Wednesday morning, McAdoo said, “Congratulations to Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh on winning another term. Thank you to my team, our supporters, and the voters. I am humbled so many of you picked my name on your ballot.”