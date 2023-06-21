N.Y. (WETM) — Legislation designed to protect the interests of warehouse workers went into effect in New York State yesterday.

The Warehouse Worker Protection Act includes new requirements for distribution centers to disclose work speed data to current and former employees. This data will keep employees informed about their job performance. Warehouse workers will also be protected from disciplinary action and firing for not meeting undisclosed quotas or performance standards.

“Our warehouse workers play a significant role in keeping our supply chain moving, and they deserve to be treated fairly and equitably,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “With this legislation now in effect, we are holding firm to our commitment to ensure fairer and safer workplaces for all New Yorkers.”

Under the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, workers are protected from being forced to work through meals, not being allowed proper breaks, and having their bathroom breaks limited. They are also protected from employer retaliation for requesting quota information or reporting violations related to quotas.

The new law will apply to employers and employees at warehouse distribution centers, which are defined by North American Industry Classification System codes. Warehouse workers can request a written description of the quota they are subject to if they believe that their employer is violating the new law.

Workers can also request data for their personal work speed and similar employees at the same establishment from the past 90 days. Employers are required to distribute this information within 14 days. Employers also must share written quotas with new employees within 30 days of their start dates.

This legislation was signed in December and went into effect on June 20. For more information about the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, you can visit this page on the Department of Labor website. Violations of this law can be reported by emailing labor.sm.warehouse.worker.claims@labor.ny.gov.