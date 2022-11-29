QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former New York State Police (NYSP) Superintendent Kevin Bruen will be joining the Warren County Public Defender’s Office on December 1. This comes less than two months after Bruen stepped down from his post with the state police.

His October resignation was prompted by a Governor’s Office probe. A Times Union article alleged that Bruen shielded former human resource official, MaryEllen Tedesco, from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

Tedesco told NEWS10 that she retired from the NYSP after 40 years as a civilian employee. According to the state comptroller’s office, she filed for service retirement on October 4, with a selected retirement date of Dec. 30, 2022.

Bruen has experience in many different facets of the criminal justice system. Aside from his time leading the NYSP, he has served as Deputy Superintendent of Correction and Community Supervision, and as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn and Warren County District Attorney’s Office.

“Bruen will bring a plethora of knowledge and experience to his primary task of training and mentoring our young lawyers,” said Warren County Public Defender Greg Canale. “We are very excited to have him join our team.”

“I’m happy to be home, and to be able to complete my public service career by helping Public Defender Canale and his staff,” added Bruen. “I look forward to working with the attorneys in the Public Defender’s Office.”