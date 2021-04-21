New Yorkers 60+ need no appointments at some mass vax sites as of Friday

YONKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that, starting Friday, anyone aged 60 and older will no longer need an appointment to be vaccinated at certain mass vaccination sites.

The select sites are that will not require appointments for New Yorkers over 59 are:

Delavan Grider Community Center, Buffalo

SUNY Binghamton, Jonson City

Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot, Rochester

Rochester Dome Arena, Rochester

New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica

Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

Javits Center, Manhattan

York College, Queens

Washington Ave. Armory, Albany

Crossgates Mall, Albany

Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood

Aqueduct Race Track, South Ozone Park

National Guard Armory, Yonkers

SUNY Old Westbury, Old Westbury

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Cuomo said that removing the vaccine requirement for the elderly demographic—his own demographic, which is arguable the most vulnerable to the ravages of the virus—means there’s no excuse for not getting inoculated.

On COVID numbers, Cuomo said, “All the numbers are headed in the right direction,” and gave the following rundown:

53 deaths

817 patients in the ICU

505 patients intubated

7-day statewide positivity rate: 2.6% Western New York: 4.4% Mid-Hudson Valley: 3% Finger Lakes: 3% Long Island: 2.9% New York City: 2.8% Capital Region: 2% Mohawk Valley: 1.6% North Country: 1.4% Central New York: 1.4% Southern Tier: .8%



Gov. Cuomo also addressed the guilty verdicts handed down by the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin. “I hope that it brings some peace to his family,” Cuomo said, referring to the family of the late George Floyd. He called the verdict “justice,” but included words of cuation: “Let’s remember the context, right? The George Floyd kiling is not just about George Floyd. This has been a long line of systemic injustices in the justice system, which has made it even more repugnant.”

Cuomo name-checked Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Trayvon Martin, Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo as victims of this system. “Justice was done with George Floyd, but until we change the system, there will be another and another and another,” Cuomo said. “The national government should step in,” Cuomo said, calling on Pres. Joe Biden to engage in top-down, bottom-up reforms.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was on-hand to join the push for vaccinations for the 60 and older crowd. Cuomo congratulated her on passing the state’s “people-centered” budget.