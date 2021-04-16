NYS to require Internet providers to provide $15/month option for low-income families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Buffalo Friday morning to make an announcement at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

Joined by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, the governor announced that it will be a requirement that Internet providers offer a low-cost option for lower-income families in the state.

That cost is $15 per month. And for those who are unable to afford that, Cuomo announced a free plan for students and families that would come through ConnectEd New York. The money for that comes from Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation.

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, was present at Friday’s conference. He spoke of the need for Internet access so that children are still able to learn.

“It’s a moral duty. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.