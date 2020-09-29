Clusters of positive coronavirus cases push NY’s infection rate to 1.3%

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news briefing from New York City where he announced that clusters of coronavirus cases downstate have pushed New York State’s positive infection rate to 1.3% overall.

In Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties, there have been outbreaks of COVID-19, with some positive infection rates reaching 18% or more in some areas. In the ‘hotspot’ areas, the average COVID-19 positive rate is 5%. The rest of New York State, however, is at 1.1%.

“We must attack these clusters,” Cuomo said. “Compliance and enforcement is key. I can’t be any more blunt than that.”

Cuomo reiterated that masks and compliance are key, and local governments need to do more enforcement of these.

“It’s also a law. I don’t care what your political opinion is. I don’t care what your religious opinion is. Wearing a mask is a law,” Cuomo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now