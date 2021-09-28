WATCH: Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At 1 p.m., Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Annual Police Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the Empire State Plaza. This year’s ceremony recognizes 101 officers:

Eight officers from the state Attorney General’s Office, CSX Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, New York City Police Department (NYPD), and Port Authority Police Department who died in the line of duty before 2019

10 NYPD officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020

83 officers from the NYPD, PAPD, New York State Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Police Department, and Suffolk County Police Department who died of illnesses from their work at Ground Zero in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001

With them added, the memorial now contains the names of 1,668 fallen officers.