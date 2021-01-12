WATCH: Gov. Cuomo delivers part two of State of the State address Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR)- Governor Andrew Cuomo continued to reveal his 2021 agenda in the State of the State address Tuesday. The governor largely talked about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a looming $15 billion gap in the state’s budget on Monday.

On Tuesday he addressed bringing arts and entertainment back into cities. He also spoke specifically on the Buffalo Bills model to get fans into the stands and if that could be applied to businesses.

He is also more into more details about his plan for affordable and accessible broadband across the state.

Speaking from the War Room at the state’s Capitol, he said the Federal Government needs to be held accountable for its role in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation. He said there was a lack of leadership out of Washington and said he expected financial assistance not just for New York but also for other states.

In his 2020 State of the State the Governor said it pays more in taxes to Washington than it gets back, he again mentioned this Monday calling it “political extortion”. New Yorkers are suffering and “tired of being abused”. He said the state’s residents could not be asked to pay for the Federal Government’s incompetence.

He made mention of the state’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana and online sports betting as a way to recoup tax revenue. He also talked about racial disparities and public safety. Public safety organizations throughout New York have until April to submit plans to the state in order to receive state funding.

Defeating COVID-19 and vaccinating all New Yorkers were part of Governor Cuomo’s seven-point plan. The state receives 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government. At that rate, it would take 14 weeks to vaccinate all those eligible according to the state’s plan in groups 1a and 1b. The Governor said Washington needs to make more doses available.

Part of the Governor’s plan to increasingly move the state towards green energy includes the creation of jobs. He said the state would use post-COVID economic opportunities to rebuild infrastructure like rail, air travel, and affordable housing.

Governor Cuomo briefly talked about election reform and the expansion of telehealth. The Governor is seeking to make voting easier by permanently expanding “no excuse” absentee ballots and updating telehealth regulations to increase access.

The Governor did not talk about commercial and private evictions, utility disconnections during emergencies, greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses, modernizing the office of professional medical conduct, domestic violence and gender-based violence, and pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall which are all part of his 2021 State of the State agenda.