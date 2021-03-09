Gov. Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to include 60+ and public-facing workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo, while visiting the New York State fairgrounds vaccination site Tuesday morning, announced that vaccine eligibility will expand.

Those who are 60 years and older can begin making their appointments at pharmacies and state-run vaccination sites beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

Under this new expansion of eligibility, the following essential workers will now be eligible to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17:

Public-facing government and public employees

Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

This includes workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, County Clerks, building service workers, and election workers.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments at state vaccination sites by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Also beginning March 17, any distribution site, with the exception of pharmacies, will be able to give the shot to anyone eligible. Up until this point, county governments were tasked with vaccinating essential workers first. Pharmacies are only able to vaccinate those 60 years and older and teachers.

“New York is marching forward expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine, addressing underserved communities and getting shots in arms as we turn the tide in the fight against this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Supply is steadily increasing and we’re opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility to match it. New Yorkers over 60 years old and those who serve their fellow New Yorkers in the public sector are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and we’re addressing that vulnerability by providing access to the vaccine. The fight against the COVID beast continues on all fronts, and we’re pushing the infection rate down while getting our vaccinations up.”

New York is maintaining and expanding a vast vaccine distribution network. The New York State fairgrounds vaccination site is the second-largest mass vaccination site in the U.S., second only to the Javits Center in New York City. On Monday, the site did over 9,500 shots in just 24 hours.