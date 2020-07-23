Gov. Cuomo: ‘Significant’ rise of coronavirus cases in young people

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a coronavirus update from Manhattan Thursday, 145 days since the pandemic began in New York state.

The governor said 13 New Yorkers died Wednesday from the virus and he said there were 706 virus hospitalizations statewide, the lowest number since March 16. Of 69,698 tests conducted Wednesday in New York, there were 811 positives — or 1.16%.

“The data is clear — we congratulate New Yorkers because they climbed the highest, and hardest mountain and we are on the other side, but we don’t want to climb any more mountains,” Gov. Cuomo said.

While acknowledging the progress the state has made, Gov. Cuomo also reiterated that New Yorkers need to remain disciplined. The governor said data came back from an Independence Day party which resulted in many positive virus cases.

“We had just about 30 positives from one July 4th party,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You understand why we say one bad event, one bad group, can be a real problem. One party, 30 people.”

The governor continued his cautioning to New Yorkers about the threat posed by rising virus cases elsewhere throughout the country.

“When you see the virus go up in these other states, it poses a threat to New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.”Our quarantine enforcement is serious and I want people in other states to know that. There is a quarantine, and we are serious about it.”

The governor announced Tuesday that 10 more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory list, which requires incoming travelers from states with high infection rates to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

“We know that if we don’t control the virus in the other states then we are then in danger of dealing with the second wave,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The wave bounced through the west coast and is now bouncing back like a wave in a bathtub.”

The governor also warned about a “significant” spike in cases rising among young people.

“We’re monitoring a second threat which is the rising COVID rates among young people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You look at the age brackets and its basically flat or down except for one group: 21 to 30 year olds, and it has ticked up four points. That is a significant jump up in a short period of time.”

Gov. Cuomo to young people: "I respect your right to party, I do. I would enshrine it in state law, but let's be smart about it." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) July 23, 2020

The governor announced a new ad campaign targeted to the 21-30 age demographic, designed to raise awareness about the ramifications of irresponsible behavior.

“There is an attitude that young people are immune — you are not,” Gov. Cuomo said. “21 to 30-year-olds, the virus can kill you, and if it doesn’t kill you you can bring it home and give it someone inadvertently, and you can kill them.”

As in the past, the governor again echoed previous sentiments regarding stimulus negotiations in Washington. He said the Senators from Republican states need to step up and help states that put the most money into the federal funding pot.

The governor said that President Donald Trump would not be sending federal officers to New York City, as seen in Portland and other cities across the nation.

“Policing is left up to the states the president and I had a good conversation, he said he would not be sending troops into New York City,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think if they sent in federal agents, I think it would be inflammatory. I think it would be pouring gasoline on a fire, and that’s the last thing we need in New York City, so the president heard me and he said he would not do it.”

Regarding restaurant workarounds for the alcohol service rule, like so-called “Cuomo Chips,” the governor said the New York State Liquor Authority has released guidance on what does and does not constitute as food that is “sufficient in substance.”

“There’s nothing wrong with Cuomo chips. I enjoy them,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They do not suffice in the existing law as a bar serving food.”