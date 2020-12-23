New York State developing plan to potentially allow 6,700 fans into Buffalo Bills playoff game

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a plan is being developed between the State Health Department and the Buffalo Bills which could allow 6,700 fans into the Bills’ upcoming playoff game. 

According to Governor Cuomo, the plan would potentially allow 6,700 fans into the game, but they must produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the stadium. 

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said masks would be required at all times inside the stadium and fans would be properly spaced apart. After the game, the health department would follow up with the fans who attended, in order to conduct contact tracing.

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker called the plan a “demonstration project,” as he claimed it would be the first plan of its kind to be tested in the United States. 

Health Commissioner Zucker said the state can control how people enter and exit the game. They can also control how fans act during the game to ensure COVID-19 is not spreading. However, the ancillary events associated with a playoff football game, like tailgates and after parties, are what the state is working on in order to make this plan a reality.

According to Governor Cuomo, New York State’s plan to potentially allow fans at the upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game is “in development.”

The last time the Buffalo Bills hosted a playoff game was December 28, 1996.

