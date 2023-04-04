ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — Wegmans ranked among the top five on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work named Wegmans the fourth best place to work for in the United States. Wegmans has earned a spot on Fortune’s list every year since the list was created in 1998.

“We continue to believe we can only be a great place to shop if we are a great place to work,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The values we share across our company are demonstrated in the way our employees care for each other, our customers, and our community.”

Great Place to Work determined the top companies to work for by analyzing anonymous surveys from over 500,000 employees from companies certified with Great Place to Work with at least 1,000 employees. Great Place to Work also considered essays submitted by certified companies and compared these essays to employee surveys.

According to Great Place to Work, of the over 52,000 people employed by Wegmans, 90% say it’s a great place to work. On average, this number is 57% at typical companies across the U.S. Additionally, 96% of Wegmans employees say the company makes new hires feel welcome.

Wegmans is celebrating its ranking on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. with mini cupcakes and Clementine oranges for employees and customers at every Wegmans location.