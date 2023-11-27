Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the crash happened on a different state route.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus for the Wellsville Central School District crashed on Monday morning on Route 19, according to the New York State Police.

The bus was transporting secondary students to the district’s Secondary School when it was hit by a vehicle. The district posted the notice on their Facebook page around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the bus was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital and is in serious condition. The 18 students on the bus were transported for evaluation, but none were seriously hurt. Parents of students are being directly notified.