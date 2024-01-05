ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Hochul will be giving her state of the state address next week. A head of the big speech, she is sharing some of the proposals she would like to include in her executive budget.

To prevent drownings, Governor Kathy Hochul wants to the state to invest in a $60 million grant program to renovate and build new pools in underserved communities, as well as expand learn to swim programs in New York State.

“We’re investing another 60 million to develop an install innovative floating pools. Have you seen floating pools? This is how you open up your rivers and waterways to the public,” said Hochul.

Earlier this week, Hochul shared other priorities such as proposing a bill to ban co-pays for insulin on certain insurance plans. She also wants New York teachers to “go back to basics” by having students focus on phonics, vocabulary, and comprehension.

“We’ve been teaching our young people the wrong way for too long. And now it’s time to just say stop,” said Hochul. “We have to reverse course and go back to the basics. Go back to phonics and get this next generation of kids a better shot.”

On Thursday, she shared her desire to expand the statewide Paid Family Leave policy to include 40 hours of paid leave for prenatal appointments.

Republican Senator, Jake Ashby, said during this legislative session, lawmakers need to focus on the issue of affordability for New Yorkers.

“Whether it’s insulin, whether it’s housing, whether it’s property taxes–New York has become an unattainable place for working families to really prosper, as they did not even a decade ago,” said Ashby. “We need to look at that in a holistic way, in the legislature, not a one-party way.”