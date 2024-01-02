N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell researchers, in partnership with New York livestock farmers, analyzed farmer market transactions to help farmers determine where they see the most success to make markets more profitable.

According to the study, researchers and farmers looked at more than 26,000 transactions that came from point-of-sale devices that record sales and process credit card payments to determine where farmers see the most success at the markets. This data provided farmers with some insight into how they can improve their sales at the market, as they aren’t only competing with other farmers at the market but also grocery stores that carry local food products.

Ultimately, researchers found that sales were best on Sundays, early in the morning and during certain months of the year. They also saw ground beef being purchased in quantities of two pounds or more rather than one pound at a time.

To break it down even further, research showed that farmer’s market customers spent more per purchase on Sunday compared to Saturdays, on average. Customers also made more purchases during the holiday months of March, April, November and December. The biggest sales at the farmer’s markets in general were seen in the early hours of the market, occurring at the beginning or before it even opened. Transaction totals then declined significantly by hour afterward.

When it comes to the amount purchased by transaction, customers who were paying with a debit or credit card typically purchased more than those who didn’t. When the number of transactions in five minutes increased, the dollars spent saw a decrease.

Given these insights, farmers may be more inclined to attend more Sunday markets, increase product prices and volume during the holiday seasons and bundle specific products that see a favorable amount of bulk purchases at the market. For more details on the study and how it can help New York State farmers boost market sales, visit the Cornell Chronicle.