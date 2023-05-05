LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a rainy week, but the weather’s been getting better – and boat season is fast approaching on Lake George. When it’s time for boats to get in the water, it’s also time to get them inspected – for the good of the lake and its clean water.

The Lake George Park Commission operates several boat inspection locations around Lake George. As of this weekend, all of those locations will be open for the season. Boat inspection stations are a crucial control point for keeping harmful invasive species out of the lake. The Lake George Association reports that no new invasive species have been found in Lake George since the program began in 2014.

Here’s where to get your boat inspected around the lake:

Dunham’s Bay dock and launch 2036 Bay Road, Queensbury Open daily starting Saturday, May 6 Contact: (518) 793-2162

Million Dollar Beach launch 139 Beach Road, Lake George Open daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Contact: (518) 832-8631

Mossy Point boat launch 158 Black Point Road, Ticonderoga Open 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. through April, 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. starting Monday, May 1 Contact: (518) 585-6724

Norowal Marina 21 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily Contact: (518) 223-3095

Roger’s Rock Public Campground 9894 Lakeshore Drive, Hague Open 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. through April, 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. starting Monday, May 1 Contact: (518) 585-6168

South Bay State Boat Launch 5 County Route 7A, Whitehall Open as of Monday, May 1 Contact: (518) 499-0252



A boat inspection station also operates at the Adirondacks Welcome Center south of Exit 18 northbound on the Northway.