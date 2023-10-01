(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New York using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1932)

– Director: Michael Curtiz

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (2.9K reviews)

– Runtime: 78 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Film-Noir

– Cast: Spencer Tracy, Bette Davis, and Arthur Byron

The Age of Innocence (1993)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (65K reviews)

– Runtime: 139 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

– Director: Marc Webb

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (523K reviews)

– Runtime: 142 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, and Jamie Foxx

Analyze That (2002)

– Director: Harold Ramis

– IMDb user rating: 5.9 (88K reviews)

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Crime

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Lisa Kudrow

Analyze This (1999)

– Director: Harold Ramis

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (159K reviews)

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Crime

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Lisa Kudrow

Angel Heart (1987)

– Director: Alan Parker

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (93K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, and Thriller

– Cast: Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Lisa Bonet

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

– Director: Anthony Russo

– IMDb user rating: 8.4 (1.2M reviews)

– Runtime: 181 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

– Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo

Basket Case (1982)

– Director: Frank Henenlotter

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (21K reviews)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Horror

– Cast: Kevin VanHentenryck, Terri Susan Smith, and Beverly Bonner

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

– Director: Ron Howard

– IMDb user rating: 8.2 (963K reviews)

– Runtime: 135 minutes

– Genres: Biography and Drama

– Cast: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, and Jennifer Connelly

Big (1988)

– Director: Penny Marshall

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (234K reviews)

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Fantasy

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins, and Robert Loggia

Big Daddy (1999)

– Director: Dennis Dugan

– IMDb user rating: 6.4 (228K reviews)

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams, and Jon Stewart

Bruce Almighty (2003)

– Director: Tom Shadyac

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (422K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Fantasy

– Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Morgan Freeman

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

– Director: Michel Gondry

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (1M reviews)

– Runtime: 108 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Romance, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, and Tom Wilkinson

Fatal Attraction (1987)

– Director: Adrian Lyne

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (94K reviews)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Thriller

– Cast: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer

The Flesh Eaters (1964)

– Director: Jack Curtis

– IMDb user rating: 5.7 (1.4K reviews)

– Runtime: 87 minutes

– Genres: Horror and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Martin Kosleck, Byron Sanders, and Barbara Wilkin

The Fugitive Kind (1960)

– Director: Sidney Lumet

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (6.9K reviews)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Marlon Brando, Joanne Woodward, and Anna Magnani

The Godfather (1972)

– Director: Francis Ford Coppola

– IMDb user rating: 9.2 (2M reviews)

– Runtime: 175 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan

Goodfellas (1990)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 8.7 (1.2M reviews)

– Runtime: 145 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci

Great Expectations (1998)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (56K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hank Azaria

The Greatest Showman (2017)

– Director: Michael Gracey

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (300K reviews)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and Musical

– Cast: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, and Zac Efron

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

– Director: Gene Kelly

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (16K reviews)

– Runtime: 146 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Musical

– Cast: Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, and Michael Crawford

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

– Director: Robert Redford

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (43K reviews)

– Runtime: 169 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Romance, and Western

– Cast: Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Sam Neill

The Irishman (2019)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (413K reviews)

– Runtime: 209 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

John Wick (2014)

– Director: Chad Stahelski

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (713K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, and Alfie Allen

The King of Comedy (1982)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (113K reviews)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, and Diahnne Abbott

Kiss of Death (1947)

– Director: Henry Hathaway

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (9.2K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Film-Noir

– Cast: Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy, and Coleen Gray

Labyrinth (1986)

– Director: Jim Henson

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (145K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Family, and Fantasy

– Cast: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, and Toby Froud

The Last Seduction (1994)

– Director: John Dahl

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (25K reviews)

– Runtime: 110 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg, and Bill Pullman

A League of Their Own (1992)

– Director: Penny Marshall

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (117K reviews)

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Sport

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Lori Petty

Malcolm X (1992)

– Director: Spike Lee

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (99K reviews)

– Runtime: 202 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and History

– Cast: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, and Delroy Lindo

Man on the Moon (1999)

– Director: Milos Forman

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (135K reviews)

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Comedy, and Drama

– Cast: Jim Carrey, Danny DeVito, and Gerry Becker

Meet the Parents (2000)

– Director: Jay Roach

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (347K reviews)

– Runtime: 108 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Romance

– Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Teri Polo

The Money Pit (1986)

– Director: Richard Benjamin

– IMDb user rating: 6.4 (60K reviews)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, and Alexander Godunov

The Natural (1984)

– Director: Barry Levinson

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (51K reviews)

– Runtime: 138 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Sport

– Cast: Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, and Glenn Close

New Jack City (1991)

– Director: Mario Van Peebles

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (38K reviews)

– Runtime: 97 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, and Allen Payne

North by Northwest (1959)

– Director: Alfred Hitchcock

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (339K reviews)

– Runtime: 136 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Mystery

– Cast: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

– Director: John Hughes

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (153K reviews)

– Runtime: 93 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, and Laila Robins

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

– Director: Woody Allen

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (54K reviews)

– Runtime: 82 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Fantasy, and Romance

– Cast: Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels, and Danny Aiello

Quiz Show (1994)

– Director: Robert Redford

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (72K reviews)

– Runtime: 133 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and History

– Cast: Ralph Fiennes, John Turturro, and Rob Morrow

Raging Bull (1980)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 8.1 (369K reviews)

– Runtime: 129 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and Sport

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, and Joe Pesci

Reversal of Fortune (1990)

– Director: Barbet Schroeder

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (18K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Biography, Drama, and Mystery

– Cast: Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, and Ron Silver

Sabrina (1954)

– Director: Billy Wilder

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (69K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, and William Holden

Sabrina (1995)

– Director: Sydney Pollack

– IMDb user rating: 6.3 (43K reviews)

– Runtime: 127 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, and Greg Kinnear

Scarface (1983)

– Director: Brian De Palma

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (885K reviews)

– Runtime: 170 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer

Scent of a Woman (1992)

– Director: Martin Brest

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (318K reviews)

– Runtime: 156 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell, and James Rebhorn

School of Rock (2003)

– Director: Richard Linklater

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (321K reviews)

– Runtime: 109 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Music

– Cast: Jack Black, Mike White, and Joan Cusack

Sleepers (1996)

– Director: Barry Levinson

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (233K reviews)

– Runtime: 147 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Kevin Bacon, and Brad Pitt

Spanking the Monkey (1994)

– Director: David O. Russell

– IMDb user rating: 6.3 (6.6K reviews)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Jeremy Davies, Alberta Watson, and Benjamin Hendrickson

Spider-Man (2002)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (854K reviews)

– Runtime: 121 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe

Splendor in the Grass (1961)

– Director: Elia Kazan

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (22K reviews)

– Runtime: 124 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty, and Pat Hingle

Strangers on a Train (1951)

– Director: Alfred Hitchcock

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (138K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Film-Noir

– Cast: Farley Granger, Robert Walker, and Ruth Roman

Sweet and Lowdown (1999)

– Director: Woody Allen

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (36K reviews)

– Runtime: 95 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Music

– Cast: Sean Penn, Samantha Morton, and Woody Allen

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

– Director: Raoul Walsh

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (6.7K reviews)

– Runtime: 140 minutes

– Genres: War and Western

– Cast: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, and Arthur Kennedy

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

– Director: John McTiernan

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (98K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Romance, and Thriller

– Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary

Tootsie (1982)

– Director: Sydney Pollack

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (112K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, and Teri Garr

Trading Places (1983)

– Director: John Landis

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (160K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Ralph Bellamy

The Unbelievable Truth (1989)

– Director: Hal Hartley

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (6K reviews)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: Adrienne Shelly, Robert John Burke, and Chris Cooke

Unstoppable (2010)

– Director: Tony Scott

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (204K reviews)

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Action and Thriller

– Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, and Rosario Dawson

War of the Worlds (2005)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (465K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, and Tim Robbins

Way Down East (1920)

– Director: D.W. Griffith

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (5.8K reviews)

– Runtime: 145 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Lillian Gish, Richard Barthelmess, and Mrs. David Landau

The Way We Were (1973)

– Director: Sydney Pollack

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (27K reviews)

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, and Bradford Dillman

Woodstock (1970)

– Director: Michael Wadleigh

– IMDb user rating: 8.1 (18K reviews)

– Runtime: 184 minutes

– Genres: Documentary, History, and Music

– Cast: Joan Baez, Richie Havens, and Roger Daltrey

The World According to Garp (1982)

– Director: George Roy Hill

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (29K reviews)

– Runtime: 136 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Robin Williams, Mary Beth Hurt, and Glenn Close

The Wrong Man (1956)

– Director: Alfred Hitchcock

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (30K reviews)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Film-Noir

– Cast: Henry Fonda, Vera Miles, and Anthony Quayle

Zelig (1983)

– Director: Woody Allen

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (43K reviews)

– Runtime: 79 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, and Patrick Horgan

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.