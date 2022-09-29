NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ever wonder who the richest people in New York are? Well a new list has the answers.

Forbes ranked the 400 wealthiest Americans in 2022. In total, the people on the list are worth $4 trillion, which is $500 billion less than last year. Sixty of the top 400 were from New York in 2021; that number rose to 65 in 2022. Here are how the 10 richest in New York stack up this year:

10 – Valerie Mars

Mars, ranked 69th overall, is worth $9.3 billion. She and her sisters inherited an estimated 8 percent stake in Mars when their father died, according to Forbes. She makes her money from candy and pet foods.

9 – Israel Englander

Englander, ranked 54th on the list, has a net worth of $11.3 billion. He makes his money from his work in hedge funds. According to Forbes, he started Millennium Management in 1989 with $35 million. The firm now manages more than $50 billion in funds.

8 – Donald Newhouse

Newhouse, ranked 53rd on the list, is worth $11.4 billion. He makes his money from the media. Newhouse and his late brother inherited the publishing and broadcasting empire Advance Publications, according to Fobes.

7 – Stephen Ross

Ross, who takes the 52nd spot on the list, has a net worth of $11.6 billion. His money comes from real estate work. He was a tax attorney, but later founded Related Companies in the early 1970s as a developer, Forbes reported.

6 – Ruper Murdoch and family

As the 35th richest American, Murdoch has a net worth of $18.1 billion from his newspaper and TV networks. The network includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The Times of London.

5 – Leonard Lauder

Lauder, ranked 27th on the list, has a net worth of $21.9 billion. He spent three decades running cosmetics company Estee Lauder.

4 – Jen Simons

With a net worth of $28.1 billion, Simons takes the 25th ranked spot on the list of richest Americans. The money comes from work in hedge funds. He founded Renaissance Technologies. The hedge fund manages around $50 billion.

3 – Stephen Schwarzman

Schwarzman, ranked 24th on the list, is worth $29.1 billion. He makes his money from investments. Schwarzman started Blackstone with fellow billionaire Peter Peterson in 1985.

2 – Julia Koch and Family

Koch takes the 13th ranked spot. They’re worth $56 billion,with the family’s income coming from Koch Industries. According to Forbes, Julia Koch and her three children inherited 42% of Koch Industries.

1 – Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, is the only New Yorker to crack the top 10 list. With a net worth of $78.6 bullion, he’s ranked as the 9th richest American. Bloomberg’s money comes from Bloomberg LP.

Leon Black and Chase Coleman III were among the 10 richest in New York in 2021, but were edged out in 2022. To view the full list from Forbes, click here.