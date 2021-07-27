Woman arrested after investigation of Sylvan Beach overdoses

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police arrested a woman after a continued investigation of the of the overdoses that occurred at Sylvan Beach.

The overdoses occurred on July 20th where 4 adults were found unconscious with apparent evidence of an overdose, while 5 children were inside the residence.

The New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 2700 Harborview Drive, Lot #26 in Sylvan Beach on July 26. After searching the residence investigators located fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine along with US currency.  

Troopers then arrested 24-year-old Autumn R. Schneider from Sylvan Beach for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, which is intent to sell and is a class “B” felony.

Schneider was transported to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.

