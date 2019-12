BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro wrestling, or as the WWE calls it — sports entertainment, comes back to Buffalo this March.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be at the KeyBank Center on March 6 at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on December 13 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling (888) 223-6000.