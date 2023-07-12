TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Viewer Nick Beehner contacted the Your Stories Team wondering when people can start purchasing their ticket to this year’s New York State Fair.
The fair begins on Wednesday, August 23 and ends on Labor Day.
A spokesperson for the NYS Fair told NewsChannel 9 that tickets should go on sale “soon” but was not able to give an exact date.
Last year, fair tickets went on sale on July, 20.
The spokesperson said when the fair does have a date it will make the announcement in a news release and on social media.
Expect to pay more than you did last year for tickets. Tickets will now be $6 for adults instead of $3 and $10 per vehicle for parking instead of $5.
Ticket prices dipped to $3 during the pandemic. In 2019 tickets were $10.
The increase in ticket prices comes as State Officials blame pandemic-related declines in attendance for financial losses over the past three years. The fair saw over half a million fewer guests in 2021 than in 2019.
Those 65 and older and children 12 and younger have free admission to the fair.
The fair will once again offer special days, with free fair admission:
- Student Youth and Agriculture Career Day, to be celebrated on Thursday, August 24 (Day 2 of The Fair), students and youth who are 18 years old and younger will be admitted for free.
- Law Enforcement Day, Monday, August 28 (Day 6), all members of law enforcement (active or retired), including corrections personnel, who present a badge or photo identification from their service, will be admitted for free.
- Fire & Rescue Day, Tuesday, August 29 (Day 7), any active or retired members of fire departments and emergency services organizations who can present a photo identification will be admitted for free.
- Armed Forces Day, to be celebrated Thursday, August 31 (Day 9) all members of the military (active or veteran) with military identification will receive free admission.