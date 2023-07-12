TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Nick Beehner contacted the Your Stories Team wondering when people can start purchasing their ticket to this year’s New York State Fair.

The fair begins on Wednesday, August 23 and ends on Labor Day.

A spokesperson for the NYS Fair told NewsChannel 9 that tickets should go on sale “soon” but was not able to give an exact date.

Last year, fair tickets went on sale on July, 20.

The spokesperson said when the fair does have a date it will make the announcement in a news release and on social media.

Expect to pay more than you did last year for tickets. Tickets will now be $6 for adults instead of $3 and $10 per vehicle for parking instead of $5.

Ticket prices dipped to $3 during the pandemic. In 2019 tickets were $10.

The increase in ticket prices comes as State Officials blame pandemic-related declines in attendance for financial losses over the past three years. The fair saw over half a million fewer guests in 2021 than in 2019.

Those 65 and older and children 12 and younger have free admission to the fair.

The fair will once again offer special days, with free fair admission: