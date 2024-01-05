ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $1.8 million in grants will go toward state parks, trails, historic sites, and other public lands. The grants support both public and private partnerships funding park amenities, park and site maintenance, beautification projects, educational programming, and special events.

The grants focus on the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration. This commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding state parks and sites system including the promotion of public use of state parks.

Funding for area projects in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, and North Country total around $795,000. They include:

Friends of Five Rivers: $27,638

Greene Land Trust: $26,500

Friends of Schuyler Mansion: $33,264

Saratoga Mountain Bike Association: $11,835

Friends of Clermont: $54,000

Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association: $125,100

Adirondack Rail Trail Association: $75,400

Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club: $65,899

Mohonk Preserve: $41,000

Friends of Mills Mansion: $300,000

Walkway Over the Hudson: $33,740

“Our state parks, trails, forests, and historic sites offer some of the best outdoor recreational and cultural opportunities found anywhere in the world,” Hochul said. “Friends Groups are crucial to helping our State Parks succeed, and these grants will help leverage their hard work to make our State Park system even better for all.”