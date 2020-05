AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Fonda say they uncovered a California fugitive from justice during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Troopers identified Michael M. Flores, 33, of Amsterdam when he was a passenger in a car pulled over on Lindbergh Avenue. Police say he is wanted by California on a full extradition warrant for violating parole.

Police say Flores was taken into custody, and arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court, and remanded to Montgomery County Jail without bail.