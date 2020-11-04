State Police arrest wife from Clyde for the murder of her husband

CLYDE, N.Y. (WETM) – On November 2, 2020, a Wayne County Grand Jury handed indictments against 53-year-old Linda Martinez, 27-year-old Brandon H. Williams, and 54- year-old Mark T. Shannon after an ongoing criminal investigation into the homicide of Rafael Martinez.

Linda Martinez’s indictment was for one count each of Murder 2nd. Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

She currently remains in the Wayne County Jail after her arrest on October 28, 2020.

Shannon and Williams, both of Old State Route 31 in Savannah, were indicted for one count each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Williams and Shannon were arrested on the indictments on November 4, 2020, arraigned in Wayne County Court, and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

On October 25, 2020, the State Police responded to an address in the village of Clyde, Wayne County, for a missing adult male.

On October 28, 2020, the State Police arrested Linda R. Martinez, age 53, of Caroline Street, Clyde, New York, for Murder.

Martinez was committed to the Wayne County Jail.

On October 28, 2020, State Police Underwater Recovery Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad, recovered the body of Rafael Martinez, age 59, from the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Victim, Rafael Martinez, is the husband of suspect, Linda R. Martinez.

State Police is assisted by the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the village of Clyde Police Department, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.