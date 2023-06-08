ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 38,363 tickets during the statewide “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign from May 22 through June 4. Police investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.

In the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, there were a total of 6,888 tickets issued. As with most regions, the majority of these were for speeding and seatbelt or car seat violations.

During the enforcement campaign, 399 individuals were arrested for DWI, and over 10,000 were ticketed for speeding. Below is a breakdown of violations:

TroopRegionSpeedDWI ArrestsDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets
AWestern NY917321041,474154,359
BNorth Country6871957327432,680
CSouthern Tier8631995906263,082
DCentral NY928282231,262464,485
EFinger Lakes97448114726163,806
FUpper Hudson Valley1,19045115751243,330
GCapital Region81338117848323,002
KLower Hudson Valley1,34777125852484,055
LLong Island7275715531072,700
NYCNew York City19536041211,808
TNYS Thruway2,01333169605795,056

According to the New York State Police, the number of tickets issued decreased compared to the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran at this time last year. In the 2022 enforcement, 40,038 tickets were issued, and 441 individuals were arrested for DWI.