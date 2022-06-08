(WETM) — State Police have released the number and type of tickets handed out during the Memorial Day Weekend traffic enforcement campaign.

The enforcement period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, and ran through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The total number of tickets issued statewide was 13,688.

During the enforcement campaign, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices.

The numbers for Troup C in the Southern Tier are listed below:

Speeding: 265 DWI: 6 Distracted Driving: 31 Child Restraint/ Seat Belt: 336 Move Over:7 Total: 965

Numbers for Troup E in the Finger Lakes region are listed below:

Speeding: 325 DWI: 16 Distracted Driving: 30 Child Restraint/ Seat Belt: 260 Move Over:2 Total: 1,290

During last year’s Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, State Police issued a total of 14,249 total tickets. You can see the total number of tickets handed out for each infraction on the official NYSP website at https://www.nyspnews.com/state-police-issue-more-than-13600-tickets-during-memorial-day-weekend-traffic-enforcement.htm