State Police looking for Madison County teen

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Morrisville are looking for a 19-year-old from Cazenovia.

On November 13, 2020, the parents of 19-year-old, Rylie L. West reported her missing.

She was last seen leaving her house Friday Nov. 13 around 9:30 p.m. in her grey, 2010 Subaru Forester, bearing NY registration AEF-7723.

She is described as 5’7″, 140 lbs, hazel eyes, with short black hair, and last observed wearing a black leather jacket.

Investigators believe she may be in the Canastota area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rylie West is asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.