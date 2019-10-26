UPDATE: Missing Cornell student found dead, per State Police

UPDATE: 9:00 P.M – (WETM -TV, WSYR – TV) – The Cornell University Police Department has recovered the body of a missing 18-year-old Cornell Student.

The University wrote on its Facebook page that with the help of the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca Fire Department, the agencies recovered a body from Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls. Cornell University Police confirmed it to be 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas.

Tsialas had not been seen or heard from since Thursday evening after leaving an event at Phi Kappa Psi on 120 Mary Ann Wood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

He was reported missing Friday afternoon after failing to meet a family member.

Tsialas’s death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

CORNELL, N.Y (WETM, WSYR ) – The New York State Police is assisting Cornell University Police in searching for a freshman student reported missing. They’re asking for the public’s help.

18-year-old Antonio Tsialas has not been seen or heard from since Thursday evening after leaving an event at Phi Kappa Psi on 120 Mary Ann Wood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

He was reported missing after failing to meet a family member on Friday afternoon.

Tsialas is a white male with a medium complexion, approximately 5’10”, with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has a scar over the right side of his upper lip. Tsialas was last seen wearing a black or dark blue sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cornell University Police at (607) 255-1111.