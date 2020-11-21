Police report accident on Route 352 in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – An accident on Route 352 in Corning is causing a road blockage by Corning Police.

Corning Police tell 18 News, traffic eastbound towards Denison Parkway is being blocked due to an accident on Rt 352.

According to a reporter on the scene, State Police will allow traffic through in the next 10 mins at this time.

In the meantime, drivers should search for an alternative route.

It is unknown who is involved in the accident stick with 18 News for the latest details on this story.