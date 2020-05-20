State to distribute $51M in CARES funding to support child care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced an initial distribution of $51 million of funding from CARES Act funding to support child care providers around Pennsylvania.

Distributed in partnership with the General Assembly, this initial funding will reach nearly 7,000 child care centers.

Pennsylvania received $106 million in funding to support child care providers through the CARES Act that will be distributed to providers in two waves. The first wave of $51 million will be distributed to all eligible, licensed child care providers and is designed to help providers preparing to reopen as counties move to the yellow phase. The remaining funding will be allocated following the completion of a study assessing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pennsylvania’s child care providers.

“Child care providers are the backbone of our economy in many ways,” Gov. Wolf said. “Without their work, children would miss out on an introduction to education that helps them throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and parents and guardians may have to stay home or not pursue education themselves. I cannot understate how valuable this work is to local communities and the commonwealth as a whole, and as Pennsylvania reopens, we need a robust and healthy child care system.”

Twenty-seven counties in Pennsylvania can be considered moderate or acute child care deserts based on the capacity of licensed child care providers compared to projections from census data on the number of children needing care. Providers suspended for a tax lien, welfare fraud, or providers whose licenses have been revoked or not renewed were disqualified from receiving CARES funding.

Funding award ranges for the first round of funding are:

Provider Type Range Median Average School Age Only $2,700 – $16,900 $3,000 $3,306 Family Child Care Homes $1,700 – $4,300 $2,100 $2,235 Group Child Care Homes $2,000 – $7,700 $2,800 $3,064 Category 1 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 8 -38) $2,300 – $12,800 $3,500 $4,020 Category 2 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 39-61) $4,100 – $20,800 $5,650 $6,594 Category 3 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 62-92) $6,500-$36,700 $8,000 $9,767 Category 4 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 93-137) $9,700 – $42,800 $11,600 $13,906 Category 5 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 138-596) $16,500 – $51,600 $18,500 $20,693

Distribution by county:

Distribution by County Philadelphia $11,146,700 Centre $502,800 Clarion $194,300 Allegheny $4,222,400 Butler $478,600 Clinton $187,600 Montgomery $3,587,200 Northumberland $461,200 Elk $179,300 Delaware $2,603,800 Beaver $450,100 Bradford $167,900 Bucks $2,359,600 Adams $436,200 Union $166,600 Lehigh $1,876,500 Lycoming $421,500 Venango $163,200 Chester $1,866,700 Cambria $369,200 Columbia $162,000 Lancaster $1,503,500 Blair $351,700 Somerset $156,600 York $1,448,500 Indiana $322,300 Greene $154,000 Dauphin $1,379,500 Armstrong $310,300 Snyder $143,300 Berks $1,216,500 Schuylkill $307,400 Susquehanna $139,000 Northampton $1,098,400 Clearfield $304,000 Tioga $137,900 Erie $1,011,700 Mercer $253,900 Carbon $88,200 Luzerne $924,400 Perry $244,700 Wyoming $81,000 Cumberland $856,200 Wayne $227,000 Pike $72,500 Westmoreland $842,500 Mifflin $224,200 Montour $71,000 Franklin $813,900 Jefferson $220,700 Warren $68,700 Lebanon $791,400 Crawford $220,500 Juniata $47,500 Lackawanna $697,800 Bedford $206,200 Fulton $38,700 Fayette $613,000 Lawrence $205,200 Potter $33,900 Monroe $560,600 Huntingdon $203,600 Cameron $22,400 Washington $519,300 McKean $200,700 Sullivan $8,600 Grand Total $51,346,300