State to distribute $51M in CARES funding to support child care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced an initial distribution of $51 million of funding from CARES Act funding to support child care providers around Pennsylvania.

Distributed in partnership with the General Assembly, this initial funding will reach nearly 7,000 child care centers.

Pennsylvania received $106 million in funding to support child care providers through the CARES Act that will be distributed to providers in two waves. The first wave of $51 million will be distributed to all eligible, licensed child care providers and is designed to help providers preparing to reopen as counties move to the yellow phase. The remaining funding will be allocated following the completion of a study assessing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pennsylvania’s child care providers.

“Child care providers are the backbone of our economy in many ways,” Gov. Wolf said. “Without their work, children would miss out on an introduction to education that helps them throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and parents and guardians may have to stay home or not pursue education themselves. I cannot understate how valuable this work is to local communities and the commonwealth as a whole, and as Pennsylvania reopens, we need a robust and healthy child care system.”

Twenty-seven counties in Pennsylvania can be considered moderate or acute child care deserts based on the capacity of licensed child care providers compared to projections from census data on the number of children needing care. Providers suspended for a tax lien, welfare fraud, or providers whose licenses have been revoked or not renewed were disqualified from receiving CARES funding.

Funding award ranges for the first round of funding are:

Provider TypeRangeMedianAverage
School Age Only$2,700 – $16,900$3,000$3,306
Family Child Care Homes$1,700 – $4,300$2,100$2,235
Group Child Care Homes$2,000 – $7,700$2,800$3,064
Category 1 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 8 -38)$2,300 – $12,800$3,500$4,020
 Category 2 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 39-61)$4,100 – $20,800$5,650$6,594
Category 3 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 62-92)$6,500-$36,700$8,000$9,767
Category 4 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 93-137)$9,700 – $42,800$11,600$13,906
Category 5 Child Care Centers (licensed capacity 138-596)$16,500 – $51,600$18,500$20,693

Distribution by county:

Distribution by County
Philadelphia$11,146,700Centre$502,800Clarion$194,300
Allegheny$4,222,400Butler$478,600Clinton$187,600
Montgomery$3,587,200Northumberland$461,200Elk$179,300
Delaware$2,603,800Beaver$450,100Bradford$167,900
Bucks$2,359,600Adams$436,200Union$166,600
Lehigh$1,876,500Lycoming$421,500Venango$163,200
Chester$1,866,700Cambria$369,200Columbia$162,000
Lancaster$1,503,500Blair$351,700Somerset$156,600
York$1,448,500Indiana$322,300Greene$154,000
Dauphin$1,379,500Armstrong$310,300Snyder$143,300
Berks$1,216,500Schuylkill$307,400Susquehanna$139,000
Northampton$1,098,400Clearfield$304,000Tioga$137,900
Erie$1,011,700Mercer$253,900Carbon$88,200
Luzerne$924,400Perry$244,700Wyoming$81,000
Cumberland$856,200Wayne$227,000Pike$72,500
Westmoreland$842,500Mifflin$224,200Montour$71,000
Franklin$813,900Jefferson$220,700Warren$68,700
Lebanon$791,400Crawford$220,500Juniata$47,500
Lackawanna$697,800Bedford$206,200Fulton$38,700
Fayette$613,000Lawrence$205,200Potter$33,900
Monroe$560,600Huntingdon$203,600Cameron$22,400
Washington$519,300McKean$200,700Sullivan$8,600
Grand Total $51,346,300

The attestation form and process for the CARES Act funds for child care providers can be found here.

