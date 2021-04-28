15 Capital District individuals arrested during human trafficking operation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From April 19-22, the New York State Police took part in a multiagency investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking. The investigation took place throughout the Capital District and resulted in the arrest of 15 individuals.

The following arrests were a result of this multi-day operation:

April 19 – Town of Rotterdam

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Tracey Collins, 69, of Schenectady

Vincent Morton, 41, of Schenectady

April 20 – Town of Colonie

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Daniel Grimm, 59, of Troy

Gerald Pierce, 62, of Albany

William Sherman, 57, of Guilderland

Sedad Kildiz, 39, of Delmar

Joseph Panza, 66, of Watervliet

April 21 – Town of Colonie

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, attempted rape in the second degree

April 21 – Town of Schodack

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Nicholas Chenard, 43, of Wynantskill

Adam Kraszewski, 27, of Mechanicville

Joshua Jones, 25, of Latham

April 21 – Town of Clifton Park

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree

Todd Mraz, 49, of Gloversville

Peter Riscitto, 61, of West Sand Lake

Sandice Mlambi, 50, of Schenectady

April 22 – Town of Clifton Park

Patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, attempted criminal sex act in the second degree

Brett Dittmar, 25, of Rensselaer

The agencies and units that participated include the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop G Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force from the Albany Division of the FBI, Rotterdam Police Department, North Greenbush Police Department, Colonie Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The District Attorney’s Offices of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties were also consulted during this investigation.