Bloomberg, Johns Hopkins to partner with NYS on developing statewide contact tracing system

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — During Thursday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there were 306 COVID-19 deaths in New York since Wednesday’s briefing. To date, more than 18,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

“Number of lives lost, still terrible, 306, Gov. Cuomo said. “Optimists say the numbers are on the decline, realists say that’s a tremendous amount of pain and grief.”

Other numbers on the decline were hospitalization rates, ICU admissions, and new COVID-19 hospitalizations, the governor announced Thursday.

“New COVID cases, slightly down at 933, still unacceptable, but down from where it was,” Gov. Cuomo said.

On the minds of many New Yorkers is how and when the state reopens and Gov. Cuomo continued a familiar theme in this week’s briefings that the process needs to be done with logic, not emotion.

“Everybody wants to reopen, the caveat is reopening in a way that doesn’t increase the spread of the virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The second fact you have to deal with, as a science in this formula, do you have the hospital capacity available if that rate of infection increases?”

On monitoring rate of of infection, the governor says it comes down to testing capacity.

“The testing is how you monitor the rate of infection, what’s happening to the rate as you increase the economic activity, Gov. Cuomo said. “You take a test and you test enough people to collect the data and make a decision.”

The governor also spoke about the extensive undertaking of a statewide system of contact tracing.

“When you get a positive, you talk to that person and trace back who they have been in contact with, you then test those people and isolate those people so you don’t increase the rate of infection,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s what tracing is, the faster you trace the better.”

The governor said the challenge is doing this at a level of statewide volume.

“The problem is, it’s not rocket science to do it on an individual basis, the problem is the scale that we have to do this at, Gov. Cuomo said. “Yesterday 4,681 people tested positive — how do you know communicate with 4,681 people, trace back all the people who they’ve been in contact with for 14 days, and contact those people?”

To help with this undertaking, the governor is partnering with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University to develop a system for widespread contact tracing throughout the state.

Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg appears in Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing to explain a partnership with Johns Hopkins to develop a system for widespread contact tracing in New York state.

“This is the best chance we have to get New York open, and to protect New Yorkers,” said Gov. Cuomo.

During Wednesday’s briefing, the governor announced some areas in New York would be allow to resume elective surgery procedures. According to the governor’s office, Monroe County is among the counties statewide that is eligible to resume elective surgery procedures.

According to the chief medical officers at both the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health, doctors will start calling patients as early as this week to reschedule elective surgeries. They said the most urgent ones will be prioritized.

“There’s a backlog of a lot of procedures and surgeries that need to be done and obviously we’re going to triage by the needs of the patient. So we’ll start with the most urgent procedures and move on from there,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer at URMC.

There are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.