Gov. Cuomo urges flood caution as storm system may cause power outages

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today urged New Yorkers in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions to take precautions as an approaching storm system is expected to bring high winds and rain starting Sunday night.

It is expected to last until Tuesday morning, resulting in possible flooding and widespread power outages.

Wind gusts are forecasted to exceed 70 mph in the Central and Western parts of the state, with 20-30 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph elsewhere. New Yorkers should pay attention to local weather reports and take steps to ensure their families are protected.

This storm has the potential to cause widespread power outages across most of New York, and I have directed our state’s emergency response assets to be prepared to help our local partners should they need it. New Yorkers across the state are heeding our guidance to stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic, but this storm makes that call all the more urgent. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Safety Tips

If traveling during heavy rain, please drive with care and keep these safety tips in mind:

DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.

Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.

As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.

Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.

Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.

If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

For more safety tips, visit the DHSES website at www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/index.cfm.

