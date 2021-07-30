Largest statewide teacher’s union supports effort to get teachers vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — By labor day, all 130,000 New York State employees must show proof they’re fully vaccinated.

Anyone who’s not will need a weekly COVID-19 test. State healthcare workers who interact with patients don’t have a choice, as they will be required to get the shot.

Although the announcement does not directly impact school employees, districts are still encouraging everyone to get the vaccine. A representative of the state’s largest teachers union supports this effort.

Not everyone is happy with Governor Cuomo’s announcement. In a statement, State Senator George Borello called the move a “brazen ultimatum”, and hopes the unions representing state workers will stand up against the requirement.