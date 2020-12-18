New York State, outside NYC, unemployment rate remains lower than national average

State

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State has reported an additional month of gains for the economy.

The New York State Department of Labor has reported statistics for November 2020; confirming the seventh consecutive month of gains for the state economy.

According to the DOL, in November 36,300 new private sector jobs were added with statewide unemployment dropping to 8.4%/. The DOL stated that the states private sector job count grew faster in November than the national count.

Compared to October 2020, New York State saw a net increase of 29.5 thousand, or +0.3% change in total nonfarm jobs, and a net increase of 33.6 thousand, or 0.5% change in private sector jobs.

These rates are compared to the National rates below. All rates are seasonally adjusted.

Change in total nonfarm jobsChange in private sector jobs
Net%Net%
New York State+29,500+0.3+36,300+0.5
United States+245,000+0.2+344,000+0.3

Additionally, in November, New York State saw a decrease in the average unemployment rate. In November 2020, the statewide unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, with all areas outside of New York City falling to 5.7%. However, these rates are still an increase compared to the same timeframe last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

November 2020 unemployment rates, compared to previous rates are outlined below. All rates are seasonally adjusted.

November 2020October 2020November 2019
New York State (outside of NYC)5.7%6.5%4.1%
New York City12.1%13.0%3.6%
New York State8.4%9.2%3.9%
United States5.7%6.9%3.5%
Unemployment Rates (%)

According to the DOL, the number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18 thousand New York businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now