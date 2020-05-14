Number of Americans filing for unemployment going down as parts of the state are allowed to reopen

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. – A Department of Labor report today showed that nearly 3 million Americans filed for new unemployment claims last week.

But, that number was slightly down from the previous week.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how New York State is fairing as some regions are less than 24 hours away from the start of their phased re-openings.

Five New York regions, now including Central New York will be able to begin their phased re-openings Friday.

And, that should start to show some relief to the state’s economy.

((Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor))

We’ve now released $7.4 billion to roughly 1.7 million New Yorkers who are struggling with unemployment.

That’s how much money the state has sent out since the pandemic started.

The state has now processed more than $330,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications as well.

In a statement the New York State Labor Commissioner said:

“Every state is facing a historic surge in unemployment claims and New York is no different, but we have moved faster and more aggressively than others to get beneficiaries their money, and in just over two months have paid out over three-and-a-half years’ worth of benefits…”

As 5 of New York’s 15 regions begin to reopen their economies tomorrow the governor is urging caution.

And, now there are state guidelines on forward.ny.gov for industries able to reopen.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

The guidelines are posted and the guidelines are quite specific. Social distancing, curb side pick up, in store pick-up, if you are a manufacturing facility, six feet, PPE, provide to employees, etc.

Those guidelines will then be enforced by local governments.

The Capital Region and Western New York still have not hit their metrics to open yet.