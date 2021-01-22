NYC sanitation worker arrested in attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: An area closed sign is posted on fencing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City sanitation department worker photographed carrying a Trump flag into the U.S. Capitol after a crowd overwhelmed officers there this month has been arrested.

Dominick Dennis Madden, of Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood, was arrested Thursday night on charges he unlawfully entered the Capitol building and engaged in disorderly conduct.

Authorities said the 43-year-old man was spotted inside the building for about 12 minutes by surveillance cameras in footage provided by Capitol police.

They said he wore a blue hooded QAnon conspiracy theory sweatshirt and carried the Trump flag.

According to court papers, Madden was on sick leave when he went to the Capitol Jan. 6. He has been suspended by the Department of Sanitation.

A message for comment was sent to his attorney.