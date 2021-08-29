State trooper injured after being struck by his own patrol car on I-81

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state police officer was transported to the hospital after being hit by his own patrol car on I-81.

According to a press release from the New York State Police, On August 28 Trooper Timothy D. LeFever pulled over a 2018 Audi A4 on Interstate 81 in Onondaga County.

While he was returning to his car during the stop LeFever watched as a blue 2012 Volkswagen traveling northbound in the driving lane struck a white 2020 Hyundai that was traveling in the passing lane on the rear passenger side.

The Volkswagen then crashed into the rear of the state police patrol car causing the car to strike the trooper as he was walking back. LeFever was then forced to jump over the guide rail to further avoid the crash. The Volkswagen then struck the Audi that was pulled over.





LeFever and the operator of the Volkswagen, 50-year-old Brian Osadchey from Lafayette, NY were both transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Emily A. DeSantis from Riverhead, NY, her 24-year-old passenger and 50-year-old Ralph E. Amirata, from New Jersey who was driving the Audi were not injured in the crash.

Osadchey was ticketed for unsafe lane change, and the investigation is ongoing.