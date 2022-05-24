NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 23.

There was one top-prize winning ticket solid for the midday drawing on May 23. The ticket was worth $18,346.50 and was sold at Three Star Convenience located at 610 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale.

There were two winning tickets sold for the evening drawing on May 23, both were worth $18,499. One of the tickets was sold at NYS Smoke Shop ad Grocery located at 809 8th Avenue in Manhattan and the other was sold at Salam Deli located at 939 Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.