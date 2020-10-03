Statement from Chancellor Malatras on SUNY Corning Community College actions amidst coronavirus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- SUNY Corning Community College has temporarily moved to remote learning, here is what Chancellor Malatras has said about the change.
“SUNY Corning Community College President Mullaney and I have been in constant contact as we track COVID-19 cases in the college community. Extensive testing on campus has yielded only cases in the single digits, yet the college wants to be absolutely certain there are not others. Therefore, I support the enhanced testing across campus on Monday and Tuesday for commuter students and shifting to temporary remote learning until the results are in. This additional testing will help CCC further monitor and control the virus and we will be ready to take further action, if necessary, depending on the results.”Chancellor Malatras