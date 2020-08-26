State’s largest workers’ comp insurer reimbursing employers who buy PPE

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Insurance Fund unveiled a new program on Tuesday that compensates businesses for purchasing personal protective equipment.

The PPE Premium Credit Program will help make safer workspaces more affordable for NYSIF members. It gives current workers’ comp policyholders a 5% credit on their annual premiums for qualifying PPE. Employers can get reimbursed up to $500 for stocking up on supplies like masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, and safety items related to the pandemic.

“With the PPE Premium Credit Program, we aim to assist companies around the state make the transition back to work in a safe and affordable way,” said Eric Madoff, NYSIF’s Executive Director, and CEO. “As a partner in safety, we are here to help our policyholders keep themselves, their employees, and their businesses protected.”

NYSIF is the largest workers’ compensation carrier in the state and one of the top 10 nationally, a governmental insurer providing affordable workers’ comp, disability benefits for employers in New York.