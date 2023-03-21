Approximately 5,000 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment divided among more than 250 lots will be available.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) will be hosting several surplus vehicle auctions through July. For more information on items and terms of sale, you can visit the NYSStore: Surplus website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.

Auction schedules: