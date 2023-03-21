ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) will be hosting several surplus vehicle auctions through July. For more information on items and terms of sale, you can visit the NYSStore: Surplus website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.
Auction schedules:
- Tuesday, April 25, 9:30 a.m. at the NYS Fair Grounds, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
- Tuesday, May 2, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Police – Troop F, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown
- Wednesday, May 3, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Police – Troop K, 2541 Route 44, Salt Point
- Thursday, May 4, 9:30 a.m. at Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany
- Tuesday, May 9, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Department of Transportation at 5450 South Bay Road, North Syracuse
- Wednesday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Police – Troop D, Route 5, 261 Genesee Street, Oneida
- Tuesday, June 6, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Department of Transportation, 241 Colesville Road, Binghamton
- Wednesday, June 7, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Police – Troop E, 1569 Rochester Road, Canandaigua
- Thursday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. at Finger Lakes DDSO, 703 East Maple Avenue, Newark
- Tuesday, June 13, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Police – Troop B, 1097 State Route 86, Ray Brook
- Wednesday, June 14, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, 87 Fish Hatchery Road, Saranac Lake
- Tuesday, June 27, 9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. at SUNY Farmingdale, 885 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale
- Wednesday, June 18, 9:30 a.m. at Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Avenue, West Babylon
- Tuesday, July 18, 9:30 a.m. at NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, 2369 Route 50 South, Saratoga Springs
- Wednesday, July 19, 9:30 a.m. at Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany