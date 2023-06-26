(WETM) — People have been celebrating Independence Day with fireworks as long as the country has been around, but that doesn’t mean they’re safe.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks caused around 11,500 injuries in 2021, and 66% of those injuries occurred within one month of July 4. In many of those cases, the injured people were not the ones setting off the fireworks. In New York State, only sparklers are legal, but even these can be dangerous. In 2019, nearly one-quarter of the 7,300 fireworks-related injuries treated in emergency rooms were caused by sparklers. To help keep New Yorkers safe from these injuries, the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has released some safety tips.

“As New Yorkers prepare to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family next month, we urge everyone to take into account the dangers associated with both legal and illegal fireworks and review firework safety tips and preparedness plans,” said FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks and avoid firework-related injuries this Fourth of July is at professional firework displays in your community.”

Fireworks are should be viewed from a distance. FASNY says that professional displays are best viewed at least one-quarter of a mile away or more. If you’re unable to attend a local professional fireworks show, there are plenty that can be streamed online.

FASNY is urging New Yorkers to resist the temptation of buying and using illegal fireworks. All fireworks other than handheld and ground-based effects and sparklers are illegal in New York State. Not only does setting off other types of fireworks put you at risk of legal trouble, it also puts the safety of all those around you at risk. If you do decide to use any sort of fireworks, never pick-up or relight used or “dud” fireworks. Doing this can cause series burns.

Remember that fireworks (even sparklers) burn at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Always be careful around them to avoid spending your holiday in the emergency room.