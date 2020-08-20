Steuben Center offers a new way to visit elderly loved ones

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nursing homes and seniors living facilities have cut visitation hours from families and friends to protect the elderly and employees during the coronavirus.

The Senior Center for rehabilitation and healthcare in Bath New York reopened for visitation between family, with a few moderations. They have turned part of their parking lot into a visiting center.

Family members can now have the chance to see each other with no glass between them, just fresh air.

When you can actually lay eyes on them, speak to them for an extended period of time that helps the families feel more secure that they are being cared for. Brad Hanson, Administrator of Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

As the Steuben Center will continue to operate under CDC guidelines, they ask loved ones to set appointments for visits Tuesdays -Saturdays.