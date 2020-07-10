Steuben Center residents in Bath observe National Strawberry Sundae Day with smiles

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- July 7 was National Strawberry Sundae Day and with the weather being warm and muggy these days, there’s no better way to celebrate National Strawberry Sunday Day with, of course, delicious strawberry sundaes.

While maintaining social distancing the Steuben Center’s recreation department made sure they had strawberry sundaes for twenty residents who participated in this happy mid-summer occasion.

Steuben Center, the 105-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility in Bath, continues to remain COVID-19 free.

“The residents love these special ice cream days, “said Fatima Overstreet, Recreation Director at Steuben Center. “You have to love these strawberry sundaes, they surely smiles on the faces of our residents.”

Overstreet also had fun red, white and blue ices for the residents on the 4th of July.