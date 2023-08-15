CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been almost a month since a fire wiped out the donation center at the Steuben County Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Officials still aren’t sure what caused the fire, but plans are in place for the charred remains.

“The first step is to do the demolition of the part of the building that got burned down and then from there we’re going to decide, you know, if we’re gonna rebuild there or go to another building that’s more suitable,” said Executive Director Steve Daniels.

Those repairs are expected to take between 30 – 45 days, though no start date has been announced. For the time being, administrative staff are working virtually while restore staff aren’t working at all.

“The restore staff has been laid off, obviously there’s nothing for them to do right this second. But, we’re hoping once we get the ok we can get them back in there to maybe sell some of the stuff we could salvage. Working from home, obviously we’re not right in the office and we kind of got to go through emails and texts and finding places to meet because currently our store doesn’t have any electricity, plumbing, you know bathrooms. Anything like that,” said Daniels.

The organization is hosting its ‘Brush With Kindness’ event on August 16 in Prattsburgh.

“We’re doing a neighborhood revitalization where we’ll be painting porches and doing some light landscaping and some yard cleanup. It’s a true community event,” said Community Outreach & Resource Development Director Joy Overacker.

Organizers are grateful for the support of the community and sponsors of the event.

“We really need the support of the community right now. Because, like I said before, this is a community store that serves people in need,” Daniels noted.

To donate, visit habitatcorning.org. To volunteer, email volunteer@habitatcorning.org.