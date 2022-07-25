BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Steuben County residents have been inducted into the County Hall of Fame in recognition of their heroism, leadership, and community contributions over the last several decades.

Steuben County Deputy Fire Coordinator Hobart “Hobie” Abbey, NYS Assemblyman James Bacalles of Corning, and Francis and Virginia Meehan, owners of “Frangin Farm” in Rexville were all inducted at the July 25 ceremony.

Abbey oversaw 12 fire departments near Corning during the 1972 flood, the announcement said. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Corning Glass Works for over 20 years.

During the flood, Abbey was working with Gang Mills Fire Chief John Charles Kuehnle on evacuation and recovery efforts. The rising water prompted the two to try using a wooden backboard to float to safety as they couldn’t return to their base. After slamming into a phone pole, Kuehnle held on while calling out for Abbey, who was eventually swept away. Kuehnle was able to safely reach a rooftop.

The County said that Abbey’s body was found the next day, and he was named New York Stae Fireman of the Year 1972.

Bacalles previously served as the Corning City Mayor, a County Legislator, and later in the New York State Assembly. He helped establish a city manager form of government for Corning, and was elected to nine consecutive terms as an assemblyman, serving until 2010.

The County said that Bacalles also owned the family business, Bacalles Glass Engravers, founded by his father in 1966. He still serves on the boards of several local organizations and charities in Corning and the Southern Tier.

Francis and Virginia Meehan, owners of Frangin Farm and lifelong residents of the Southern Tier, were also inducted in Monday’s ceremony. They bought their first Holstein in 1949, and the dairy farm took off from there.

Francis served as President of the Board of Directors of the Allegany-Steuben Holstein Club from 1965 to 1966 and chaired the first NYS calf sale a year later.

The couple also formed the Rexville Clovers 4-H club and were members for over 18 years. In 1984, they were the first in Steuben County to receive the NYS Dairy Distinction Award.

Virginia also served as the West Union Town Clerk for 25 years, as well as helping to fundraise for local charities, schools, and emergency response departments. She also received the 2005 Woman of Distinction Award from State Senator George Winner, Jr.