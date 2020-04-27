Live Now
Steuben County announces continued closure of Offices to public Walk-In

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben County offices will remain closed to public walk-ins through May 15th, coinciding with the Governor’s executive order related to facility restrictions.

The public should utilize the phone numbers posted on the main page of the county website and social media to schedule appointments for services with various departments.

These buildings include the 3 East Pulteney Sq. Main Office Complex (Main County Office Building, County Clerk’s Office, Annex Building, and the Balcom House); Veterans’ Service Office; Bath Mental Health Building; and Hornell and Corning DMV, Office for the Aging, Probation, and Mental Health Offices.

Other County buildings, including the landfill and transfer stations, remain open.

Residents can also contact the 2-1-1 Helpline for additional information. 

For general COVID-19 Questions please refer to the CDC Website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the NYS 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

